Hu Ke Lau prepared for busy for Super Bowl Sunday

The Polynesian themed restaurant is known for their colorful entertainment

Matt Caron By Published: Updated:
hu-ke-lau-food-preps

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Good game day food can be found in some unlikely places, like at the Hu Ke Lau on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

The Polynesian themed restaurant is known for their colorful entertainment, but to hardcore football fans they are a hidden gem for fresh cooked chicken wings.

Chef Dang told 22News about the preparation that goes into feeding so many hungry football fans.

Dang said, “I’ve prepared for the super bowl today about 450 pounds, I say wow that’s too much!”

The chicken wings, of course, are a game day staple and a popular item in the kitchen of the Hu Ke Lau.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s