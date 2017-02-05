Hu Ke Lau prepared for busy for Super Bowl Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Good game day food can be found in some unlikely places, like at the Hu Ke Lau on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

The Polynesian themed restaurant is known for their colorful entertainment, but to hardcore football fans they are a hidden gem for fresh cooked chicken wings.

Chef Dang told 22News about the preparation that goes into feeding so many hungry football fans.

Dang said, “I’ve prepared for the super bowl today about 450 pounds, I say wow that’s too much!”

The chicken wings, of course, are a game day staple and a popular item in the kitchen of the Hu Ke Lau.