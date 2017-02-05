Highway Safety Division urges partygoers to drive safe and sober

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A message for football fans who enjoyed drinks with family and friends, while watching the game, the Highway Safety Division is urging you to have a game plan ready, for when it’s time to drive home.

For partygoers, before heading out find a somber driver and make sure your designated driver, is actually sober. If not, call an UBER. A Springfield man told 22News, on Super Bowl night, there’s a lot of people drinking and driving.

Miguel Cardona, of Springfield told 22News, “Too excited about the game or upset about it, so just to keep it safe. I don’t drink at all anyway, but I always drive.”

When you’re out always wear your seatbelt and make sure your driver buckles up too. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Every year more than 10-thousand people are killed in drunk driving crashes.