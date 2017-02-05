Herrell’s Ice Cream helps benefit Whole Children

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For some, it’s never too early or too cold to eat some ice cream. 22News was at Herrell’s Ice Cream Shop Sunday for a special event.

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day! It’s a national holiday on the first Saturday in February. It’s not just about enjoying some ice cream in the morning, rather it’s to help benefit those around us.

Sunday morning, Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton held their third fundraiser for Whole Children in Hadley. A national tradition that goes back almost 50 years.

Owner of Herrell’s Ice Cream, Judy Herrell, told 22News the back story, “Back in 1966 a woman named Florence Rappaport had a snow day with her six kids, and she said, ‘okay, to celebrate we’re going to have ice cream for breakfast,’ and it caught on the next year with her friends, and their kids had it, and the next thing you know it became a day for fundraising.”

Whole Children offers programs and classes for children from toddlers through teens with a range of disabilities.

Brittany Brown is the Development and Communications Coordinator for Whole Children, and she explained how long Herrell’s and Whole Children have been fundraising together, “It was 3 years ago now that they decided to have their first one in honor of Whole Children, and now every year in February, this first weekend they do a benefit for us.”

Many residents went to get a scoop of ice cream on Sunday in support of Whole Children.

Eddie Houghen, from Florence, told 22News, “Obviously Herrell’s is a very popular place in town, and people love Herrell’s to begin with, so to merge the two organizations is a really great idea.”

Letitia Ward, from Florence, also attended the fundraiser Sunday, “I want to help support Whole Children because I have a disability, and I want to be here to help everyone, and its great to meet new people.”

And to help, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin could be found behind the counter scooping away.

The event raised over $500 on Sunday.