Firefighters extinguish house fire in Westhampton

David Blewett Published: Updated:
house-fire-westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked for hours Saturday night to put out a house fire in Westhampton.

Westhampton Fire Chief Chris Norris told 22News that firefighters were called to 5 South Road around 10:30 Saturday night for a house fire. When they arrived, flames and heavy smoke were coming from the first and second floors of the home.

According to Chief Norris, no one was home when the fire started, and no firefighters were injured while putting out the flames. The home sustained heavy damage from the smoke and flames.

Firefighters are still trying to determine what started the fire.

