Fire in residential building in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering breaking news out of Amherst where firefighters are working to put out a fire.

Firefighters were called to a residential building at 95 East Pleasant Street around 5:15 Sunday morning. There are multiple condominium units in this building.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the top floors and spreading upwards. Three people were home at the time, but were able to escape uninjured.

Firefighters from Belchertown, South Hadley, and Northampton were among other fire departments called in for support.

