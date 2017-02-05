Baystate medical center Cardiologists give residents healthy heart advice

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – February is healthy heart month, where hundreds of Western Massachusetts men and women spend part of their Sunday’s getting advice from Baystate medical center Cardiologists.

The Baystate Medical Center’s education facility in Holyoke was filled with concerned men and women anxious for a vital takeaway from the first program of 2017.

Local residents Gary and Tia Walsh were among the couples anxious to get as much as possible from these programs. They told 22News, “It’s more of a getting through what medical issues are out there. Today we’re getting a little older, we’re really looking at a society we’re a stationary society we sit around, we don’t do much.”

Every Sunday through February, a different cardiologist tackles a different issue of concern dealing with keeping hearts healthy. Along with plenty of material to take home and study.