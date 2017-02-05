2 men killed in highway crash

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — Two central Massachusetts men have been killed in a highway crash in southern Rhode Island.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on I-95 heading south near Exit 3 in Hopkinton. Rhode Island State Police say it appears a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed rear-ended the vehicle in front of it.

The driver, 32-year-old Sean McCarriston, and a passenger, 23-year-old Ryan Gromada, were killed after vehicle hit the median and rolled over several times. Both men were from Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Rhode Island State Police said it appears neither victim was wearing a seat belt when they were ejected from the vehicle. They also said it does not appear drugs or alcohol were factors.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and his name wasn’t released. The crash closed the interstate’s southbound lanes for several hours.

__ Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.