Western Massachusetts continues to feel a “mild” winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most can agree it has been a somewhat mild winter thusfar. 22News is working for you with why we are feeling these warmer temperatures.

It’s hard to complain about the winter when we really haven’t seen the worst of it. Looking back on NOAA’s winter prediction so far, it is shaping up to be pretty accurate, at least for temperatures. This winter’s prediction had the northern parts of New England and the southern parts of the United States to be warmer than normal. January 13th to January 19th is the coldest time of the year, and this year we felt temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and even 40s.

In December, we were off to a good start, getting snow totals right around average about 11 inches. But for January, we ended the month below average for snowfall totals, getting around 6 inches of snow when our average for January is about 14 inches. January is usually the “snowiest” month of the year. January was also a mild month, where we even broke a record high temperature, so when it did snow it didn’t last long.

The Jet Stream, which is a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere that helps control the weather, has been filtering in warmer air from the south than colder air from the north.

With 4 days into February, we haven’t seen any snow, and temperatures have been above average. Looking into this month and possibly March, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting more above-average temperatures, even though Punxsutawney Phil predicted 6 more weeks of winter.