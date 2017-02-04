Springfield man arrested for stealing expensive guitars

The two Paul Smith Reed electric guitars are worth $3,600

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
(Credit: Springfield Police Department)
(Credit: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the help of their police dog, Springfield officers arrested a Springfield resident for allegedly stealing two expensive guitars.

Springfield police spokesman Sgt. John Delaney notified 22News that they arrested 42 year old Jose Ayala of 39 Pioneer Way at a home not far from Falcetti’s music store on Boston road.

(Credit: Springfield Police Department)
(Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Ayala had allegedly broken into the house after stealing the guitars from the music store.

The two Paul Smith Reed electric guitars are worth $3,600. Sgt. Delaney said the officers found the stolen guitars in the rear of the house Ayala is suspected of breaking into, after having stolen the musical instruments from Falcetti’s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s