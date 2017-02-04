Springfield man arrested for stealing expensive guitars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the help of their police dog, Springfield officers arrested a Springfield resident for allegedly stealing two expensive guitars.

Springfield police spokesman Sgt. John Delaney notified 22News that they arrested 42 year old Jose Ayala of 39 Pioneer Way at a home not far from Falcetti’s music store on Boston road.

Ayala had allegedly broken into the house after stealing the guitars from the music store.

The two Paul Smith Reed electric guitars are worth $3,600. Sgt. Delaney said the officers found the stolen guitars in the rear of the house Ayala is suspected of breaking into, after having stolen the musical instruments from Falcetti’s.