Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee annual awards dinner held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee held their annual awards dinner Saturday. The dinner is a night of appreciation for distinguished parade committee members, volunteers, community members and businesses. The recipient doesn’t have to be Irish.

This year the citizenship award went to Irma Perez Gourde. Gourde owns The Suffolk Tailor Shop in Holyoke and she is the official seamstress of the parade.

Irma Perez Gourde, Citizenship Award Recipient said, “I don’t have words to say how grateful I am and to be representing the Latin community. This is a great pleasure and an honor to receive this award.”

Gourde is first Latino award recipient. She was joined by three other community leaders who received other committee awards. The St. Patrick’s committee puts on the Saint Patrick’s Parade, and as always, 22News will be marching.