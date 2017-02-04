Rescue mission’s “Coldest day five K” fundraiser held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fundraisers involving walking and running are traditionally scheduled in the spring and fall when it’s not too hot or cold.

Dozens of men and women stepped off from the rescue mission’s Mill street complex late Saturday morning. The events called coldest day five K, to create the experience the chill and the loneliness the homeless face every day in the cold.

Jeremy Spring of Chicopee told 22News of his desire to help. “You really can’t get a better feeling you’re paying it forward a lot of times when you’re helping a place like the rescue mission so the only thing necessary track you down pay you back so the only time you can do and better their lives.”

When the five miler through Springfield was run, it was time to warm up with cup of coffee at the rescue mission. They had experienced firsthand conditions commonplace for the homeless. The money raised through their efforts would benefit those the rescue missions helps every day.

Julie Barnes, Springfield rescue mission said, “We’re doing this to raise money to provide shelter for homeless people here in Springfield. Our emergency shelter holds 70 men, and each registration we’re able to have two nights of shelter for a homeless man.”

This was the rescue mission’s fourth annual coldest day five K. A fund raiser that also serves the purpose of raising awareness of what it’s like to be homeless.