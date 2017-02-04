Patriots’ Super Bowl rings, trophies on display in Houston

HOUSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For fans who have traveled to Houston for the Super Bowl, the place to be is in downtown Houston, which is the home to everything football until the actual game itself.

As the Patriots prepare for the Super Bowl on the practice field, all of the excitement for fans is happening inside the George Brown Convention Center. That’s where fans are able to get up close and personal with the Vince Lombardi trophy and see the Patriots’ 4 Super Bowl rings.

Fans also have a chance to see the AFC Championship trophy that the Patriots were handed just two weeks ago, when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough.

Dylan Roche, a Boston resident, told 22News, “They persevered through the whole year, Brady being suspended for the first 4 games was huge, and coming out 3-1 from the start, and that one tough game with Seattle was huge. A lot of hard work and players on this team, it’s awesome to see them pull it all together.”

The Patriots practiced at the University of Houston, and coach Bill Belichick said the team is ready to go. They will finish off their preparations with meetings ahead of the big game.

During Thursday’s practice, every player on the roster participated, though some with limited participation due to injuries, including AFC Championship star Chris Hogan.