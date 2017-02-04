Patriots gear will be ready to go if they win Super Bowl

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If the Patriots win the Super Bowl Sunday night, soon after they hoist the Lombardi trophy, fans will be able to go out and gear up.

Just like after their AFC Championship win, DICK’s Sporting Goods will open immediately after a Patriots win and reopen early Monday morning.

Right now, all the Patriots swag like hats and shirts are boxed up. Even the retailers are not allowed to open it before they win, but once the game ends the buying frenzy can begin.

The losing teams merchandise doesn’t get tossed away instead it’s shipped to less fortunate countries for them to wear.

Dick’s has stores in West Springfield, Hadley and Pittsfield.