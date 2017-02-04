Patriots fans rally behind Deflategate revenge theme

Fans are expecting Roger Goodell to hand Tom Brady the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday

Ashley Afonso Published: Updated:
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with teammates on the sideline during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
HOUSTON, TX. (WWLP) – Fans are getting hyped up in Houston, with many already getting prepped for the big game.

This is The Patriots’ ninth time in the Super Bowl, and every time they make it to the Super Bowl, there seems to be some kind of theme. This year, that theme is Deflategate, and that really seems to be a theme that fans have rallied around.

Fans are all over Houston, wearing t-shirts that have to do with Roger Goodell’s decision to suspend Brady for the first four games of the season. Fans say that it is an even bigger reason for The Patriots to win the Super Bowl, and prove to the NFL that you can take Tom Brady out of the first four games, but you cannot stop the New England Patriots.

Mark Baron, a Palmer resident, told 22News, “The adversity with the suspension of Tom Brady, the beginning was iffy at best, and then as the season went on, it got better and better obviously… The end was fantastic.”

Even Tom Brady’s dad, Tom Brady Senior, has recently spoken out against Deflategate and Brady’s four-game suspension, calling Deflategate a “witch hunt.” Tom later said he had to ban his father from doing any more interviews ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Fans 22News spoke to are quite confident that Roger Goodell is going to have to hand that Vince Lombardi trophy to Tom Brady.

