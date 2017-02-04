One man in the hospital after being shot at a red light in Springfield

The man was able to drive himself to the hospital

David Blewett
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was shot twice in the hip while at a stop light in downtown Springfield early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle said the report of a shooting came in around 2:30 a.m. A man said he had stopped his car at a red light at the corner of State and Dwight Streets, when gunshots came from another car that pulled up next to him.

The bullets went through the door and hit the man twice in the hip. He drove himself to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Lt. LaBelle said officers are still looking into the specifics for what the shooting was about.

