Massachusetts lawmakers gain $18 million pay raise of taxpayers’ dollars

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers will be making more money after overriding the Governor’s veto.

It took a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate to override Governor Baker’s veto, but state lawmakers will officially be increasing their pay at a cost of $18,000,000 a year for taxpayers.

Governor Baker said both he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito won’t take the extra pay, and criticized state lawmakers, saying they need to think about what the state couldn’t fund and where else that money could have gone. All lawmakers will receive pay raises, with high ranking officials seeing the biggest increase in the form of stipends.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stanley Rosenberg will receive pay raises of $45,000 each. Rosenberg defended the decision, saying the stipends had been frozen for 35 years, it was time to adjust it.

The new law will also eliminate the per diem system. Western Massachusetts Lawmakers will receive $20,000 a year for their office and travel expenses, rather than receiving money for each day they go to the State House.