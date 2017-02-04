Governor Baker puts up friendly cupcake wager with Georgia’s governor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A friendly Super Bowl wager involves Boston cream cupcakes made in Springfield. The Koffee Kup bakery at the Springfield shopping plaza makes Governor Charlie Baker’s favorite cupcakes. Baker’s putting up these cake cakes in his friendly wager with Georgia’s governor.

Koffee Kup owner Dino Facente hosted the governor two years ago soon after Baker discovered the cupcakes during a visit to Western Massachusetts.

Dino Facente, Owner Koffee Kup bakery told 22News, “When the governor tried it a few years back he fell in love with it, and since then there’s magic and we have between each other over this cupcake.”

It’s not the first time the governor has wagered his favorite cupcakes against a fellow governor in a high stakes football game. The Governor had taken his first bite of what was to become his favorite cupcake at the Big E two years ago.