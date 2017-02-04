Fifth annual Men’s Prayer Breakfast held at Alden Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People are attending Saturday morning’s Men’s Prayer Breakfast at Alden Church in Springfield. Mayor Sarno is one of several prominent Springfield natives expected to speak at the event.

Saturday marks the fifth year of the Men’s Prayer Breakfast. Mayor Sarno said he will be delivering greetings to start off this year’s breakfast. Other speakers will include Owen Tynes, a freshman at New York University and winner of the Edward W. Brook oratorical competition.

The chairperson for the event is former State Representative Raymond A. Jordan. Mayor Sarno said he appreciates Jordan’s continued community leadership in bringing people together.

The annual event is always free and open to the public.