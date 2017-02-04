Fans travel cross country to watch Patriot play in Super Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (WWLP) – Thousands of Patriots fans from across the country are in the heart of Houston, counting down the hours until Super Bowl 51.

It’s hard to believe that in about 24 hours, the New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium

You can really feel the excitement everywhere you go in Houston, especially here at the Stadium, and over at the convention center.

That’s where we found quite a few fans from western Massachusetts, who traveled across the country to see the Big Game.

The countdown to Super Bowl 51 is on and Patriot’s fans are riled up!

The New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Pats fans from across the country traveled to Houston to cheer on their team at their 9th Super Bowl appearance.

Dozens of Patriots fans from western Massachusetts are now here in Houston, Texas for the big game. Many of them told us they just had to come here for Super Bowl 51, especially after Brady’s 4-game suspension. Many of them told us making it to the Super Bowl is proof the Pats are still the best team no matter what happens.

James Watson traveled from Holyoke down to Houston, said “Everybody didn’t think we’d make it this far because he was suspended for four games. When they suspended him we won 3 games and only lost one while he was gone, then he comes back and we’re making it to the Super Bowl, it makes it fantastic.”

Kathleen Nolan told 22News, “It’s retribution, and we all know it’s a bunch of bologna with the suspension. I just think it would be a great way for Tom Brady to show he’s the greatest of all time.”

Other western Massachusetts residents told 22News, they’re confident the Pat’s will take home their 5th Super Bowl title, but not without a good fight.

Joseph George of Ludlow said, “I think there’s going to be a lot of points scored, I think both teams are good on the offensive side of the ball, so I think it’s going to be a great game. Very excited, I’m very excited.”

New Englanders aren’t the only ones routing for the Pats. We also met fans from other states, and even from other countries who are here to watch the Pats take home the title.