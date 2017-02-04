Delaware State Police clear prison uprising crime scene

Inmates released two hostages before a tactical team used a backhoe to breach the building and rescue the woman Thursday

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. (Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP)
Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. (Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP)

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — The Delaware State Police says a prison building that was the site of an inmate uprising in which a guard died earlier this week has been turned back over to the Delaware Department of Correction.

In a statement, State Police said that at approximately 10 p.m. Friday they “cleared the crime scene” and turned Building C at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna back over to corrections officials.

State Police said that the investigation into the uprising and 20-hour hostage standoff at Delaware’s largest prison is expected to be “lengthy and arduous” and that detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and to “collect and examine countless pieces of physical and video evidence.”

A vigil for the guard who died, 47-year-old Steven Floyd, was held Friday at Smyrna Municipal Park. Floyd was one of four staff members, including a female counselor, taken hostage Wednesday after inmates in a unit holding about 120 inmates ambushed him and forced him into a closet.

Inmates released two hostages before a tactical team used a backhoe to breach the building and rescue the woman Thursday.

The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware, reports that one of those two hostages, Joshua Wilkerson, spoke at the vigil in Smyrna which Floyd’s family attended. The paper reports that Wilkerson became a correctional officer just one month before being taken hostage and that he struggled to speak Friday, his face visibly bruised from injuries he sustained during the uprising.

“Every time I seen him, he treated me with respect, whether I was new or been there awhile,” Wilkerson said of Floyd. “He was a good man to me.”

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.

___
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s