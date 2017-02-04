Bill designed to ensure transfer of college credit

By PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press Published: Updated:
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are considering legislation that would ensure the state’s community college students can take their credits with them when they transfer to one of the state’s four-year public universities.

The bill comes after the release of a study last year that showed the University of Connecticut was rejecting more than 20 percent of the transfer credits from students coming into the school from the community college system.

Both UConn and the state university system say they’ve already addressed the problem with separate programs that guarantee transfers from the community college system.

But State Rep. Christie Carpino, who authored the legislation, says part of the problem is the two systems have different requirements for prerequisites.

Her bill would require them to sit down and come up with universal “pathways” to four-year degrees.

