AG reviewing Boston judge’s ruling in travel ban lawsuit

Maura Healey
BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office says it’s reviewing a decision by a Boston judge not to extend an earlier temporary injunction against President Donald Trump’s refugee and immigration ban.

The ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton came hours before another federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order. The federal government on Saturday suspended enforcement of the ban, pending appeal.

It wasn’t clear if the Boston decision would be appealed. That case was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two state university professors. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office later joined the suit.

ACLU Massachusetts director Carol Rose said Saturday the group applauds the reinstatement of visas for people from seven majority-Muslim nations. But she says thousands continue to have their constitutional rights violated.

