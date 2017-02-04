A look ahead to the Super Bowl madness

(CNN) – When the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston for Super Bowl 51 this weekend, it will be a case of the powerhouse franchise vs. the underdogs.

The Patriots have won rings in four of their eight Super Bowl appearances, and all of those victories were with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at the helm.

And then there’s the Falcons, who have never won a National Championship. In fact, this will only be their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

The home cities of both teams are preparing for celebrations and large crowds.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said, “We’re asking people and to remind people there’s no public drinking. Depending on what happens at the end of the game, we’re asking people not to climb on structures, be very, very careful on that.”

While security is always a priority at games, it’s sure to be extra tight this year due to the attendance of Vice President Mike Pence.

Former president George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara will also be at the game, and will even participate in the pregame coin toss.

So whether you watch the game, the commercials, the half-time show, or even the puppy bowl, there will be plenty to keep viewers entertained on Super Bowl Sunday.