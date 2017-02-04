22nd crowning of Ms. Colleen held in West Springfield

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we inch closer to the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade, events honoring the wearing of the green are becoming more common.

On Saturday night in West Springfield, more than 100 people gathered at the Country Club for the 22nd crowning of Colleen and her Court. The ten contestants, all vying for the spot as Ms. Colleen, were between the ages of 17 and 22.

22News asked one contestant, Gabrielle Trudeau, why honoring her Irish heritage was so important. She said, “My family talks about our Irish heritage all the time, and just being in the Colleen is a dream come true.”

The girls had to prove Irish decent in a 250 word essay, and they had to be a native of West Springfield. The judges are still deliberating on who will be crowned Ms. Colleen.