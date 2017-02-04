Rated R

2 Hours

Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Lucas Jade Zumann, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With so many fine films to choose from right now, make sure “20th Century Women” isn’t forgotten.

Annette Bening sparkles as the new age single mom determined to raise her 15-year-old son properly. Even if it means exposing him to some eccentric influence in the post Hippie era of 1979.

Elle Fanning is coming of age beautifully as one of the finest young performers in the world of independent cinema. She’s quite the precocious eccentric, helping in the sensitive coming of age process.

The sharp dialogue fits right in with Greta Gerwig’s outstanding performance as one of Bening’s free spirited boarders, influencing young Jamie’s life. It’s not for nothing Gerwig’s rightfully regarded as queen of the independent movies.

Another Sundance Film Festival favorite, Billy Crudup, becomes mom’s mentor. Theirs’s is a tender, sweet natured relationship. But it’s mostly about Jamie and the wisdom it’ll take for these “20th Century Women” to raise him with loving care.

I just think spending the evening with “20th Century Women” is a tremendous way to enjoy the wonderfully perceptive dialogue brought to life by this perfectly marvelous cast.

“20th Century Women” is a magical experience that settles for no less than 4 stars.

It’s a touching coming of age chronicle that’s just filled with memorable moments…