Will congress slow down pres. Trump’s agenda?

(CNN) – President Donald Trump will spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, following his second full week in office. It was a busy start to this new administration and much more is in store in the coming weeks and months.

President Donald Trump said, “I think it’s going to be some really very exciting times ahead.”

President Donald Trump campaigned on big change and both supporters and opponents will agree, he has hit the ground running. But when it comes to one of his biggest campaign promises.

Trump said, “We will build the wall.”

The president can’t go at it alone. He needs congress to fund his wall along the southern border. The president insists Mexico will reimburse the U.S. GOP republicans are growing weary over committing billions of dollars without corresponding spending cuts.

Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee said, “I don’t want to see any spending, additional spending, on anything done that’s not paid for. Any time.”

Lee Zeldin said, “Whenever there’s a new appropriation it’s helpful to know how it’s going to be paid for.”

Manu Raju said, “He’s talking about Mexico paying for it. Is that a viable option?”

Sen. John McCain said, “No.”

The American public is skeptical as well 60% disapprove of the president’s executive order to build the wall, according to a Gallup poll. The white house insists every dollar spent will be reimbursed

And when it comes to another key republican promise repealing and replacing Obamacare some GOP leaders, like senators Orrin Hatch and Lamar Alexander, are open to a third option: repair. House speaker Paul Ryan insists it’s just semantics.

Rep. Paul Ryan said, “Our job is to repair the American health care system, and rescue it from the collapse that it’s in. And the best way to repair the American health care system is to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

For a president who likes to act fast. The realities of Washington could lead to mounting frustrations.