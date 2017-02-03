Where many found jobs in January: Construction, retail, offices

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you were looking for a job last month, you might have found ample opportunities in construction, retail, restaurants and professional services.

The retail sector led the way in January, adding nearly 46,000 jobs. The gain was fueled by solid hiring at stores selling clothing and accessories, furniture, electronics and appliances, and automobiles.

Construction employment grew by 36,000, the biggest monthly jump for the sector since March. Home building drove much of the gain amid strong demand for new homes. In 2016, developers started work on the most houses and apartments since 2008, according to the Commerce Department.

Also adding jobs at a healthy pace in January were professional and financial services, restaurants and health care. Categories that lost jobs included transportation and government.

Overall, employers added 227,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent in December.

Industry (change from previous month) January 2017 December 2016 Past 12 months Construction 36,000 2,000 170,000 Manufacturing 5,000 11,000 -46,000 Retail 45,900 33,500 229,700 Transportation, warehousing -4,000 19,300 107,500 Information (Telecom, publishing) 3,000 -4,000 4,000 Financial services 32,000 23,000 190,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 39,000 32,000 574,000 Education and health 24,000 45,000 556,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 34,000 17,000 347,000 Government -10,000 -8,000 162,000 Source: Labor Department



