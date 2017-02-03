What are some of the most common negative impacts of gambling?

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst researchers found what some of the most common negative impacts are of gambling before MGM Springfield opens its doors.

Researchers found financial problems were the most commonly reported negative impact of gambling.

About 4% of gamblers say they’ve experienced this, while 51% of gambling addicts agree. More than 5% of gambling addicts declared bankruptcy because of the habit. Health and stress problems were almost as common as financial problems, reported by nearly 4% of gamblers, and 48% of gambling addicts.

Researchers presented these results on Friday to the state’s Gaming Commission.

Kate Faulkner of Northampton told 22News, “The gambler in the long run never wins. The house always wins, and they’ve figured that out.”

Researchers also found 9% of gambling addicts reported neglecting their children or family, 5% reported domestic violence, and nearly 4% became separated or divorced because of gambling.

All of the information is based on an online survey of more than 5,000 residents.