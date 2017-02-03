West Springfield police searching for Subway armed robbery suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking for suspects following an armed robbery at a sandwich shop Thursday night.

According to a posting on the department’s official Facebook page, the Subway at 816 Westfield Street was robbed at around 10:30 Thursday night.

The suspects, whose images were captured on surveillance footage, may have gotten away in a gold-colored sedan.

If you have any information, you are asked to call West Springfield Police Detectives at (413) 263-3210.

