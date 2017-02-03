Warning: “Can you hear me?”

(KSHB) Sharon Kosa of Liberty, Missouri was expecting a call from the doctor, and answered an unknown number with an 816 area code.

“The female called says “Is this Mrs. Kosa?” and I said yes and immediately when I said yes, they hung up,” said Kosa.

Kosa immediately regretted answering “yes”, remembering that it’s all part of a scheme called “can you hear me now?”

Con-artists will ask you a question to get a “yes” answer. In most cases, they will record the “yes” part and edit it to make it sound like you authorized a major purchase.

