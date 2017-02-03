Want to lose weight? ADD these to your grocery cart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) If you’re looking to bring your weight-loss to the next level, there’s some things you may be passing by at the grocery store that you need to add to your cart!!! Lifestyle and Weight loss expert Carolyn Phillips shared must have items.

Add it to the Grocery Cart

Flaxseed

Seeds with a crunchy texture and nutty flavor.

Richest plant source omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.

Studies show Improved digestion, lower cholesterol, reduce sugar cravings, balance hormones, fight cancer weight loss.

Smoothies, yogurt, cereals, baked goods, salads.

Lemons

One lemon has more than 100 percent vitamin C,

Increase “good” HDL cholesterol, strengthen bones, immune system, inhibit growth of cancer cells

Water, salads, smoothies, fresh fruit, fish, sauces.

Ezekiel Bread

Sprouted whole grains, legumes seeds. This process retains more of the nutrients.

No preservatives and no artificial ingredients.

Ezekiel bread has more protein, fiber, and absorb-able vitamins and minerals.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Helps lower blood sugar levels, weight loss

Full of probiotics and other beneficial bacteria supporting immune function

Drinks, salad dressings, smoothies.

Amaranth

A Seed. Amaranth seed should be cooked before it is eaten because it contains components in its raw form that block the absorption of some nutrients in our digestive system.

Gluten-Free

Contains Lysine: This makes amaranth a complete protein, because it contains all the essential amino acids.

Breakfast cereal, add on salads, sprinkle on soups, serve like a rice, add to muffins and breads.