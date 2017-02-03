TV sales strong heading into the big game

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – When is a 55-inch TV set not adequate? When the Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl! Well, at least that is how some customers at Best Buy in Holyoke felt Friday.

The store has been busy with shoppers trying to take advantage of sales on televisions before the big game.

One customer told 22News that he is replacing his 55” set with a new 65” set, which he said is his way of honoring the Patriots.

He’s not alone. According to a salesperson that 22News spoke with, the pride of having a large television is important to a lot of people, particularly if they are having a party for the big game.

One shopper told 22News that he just saved $700 on buying a big screen TV on Friday; just in time for the Super Bowl.