Tom Brady Sr. reflects on his son’s storied NFL career

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re inching closer and closer to Super Bowl LI.

While neither the Oakland Raiders nor the San Francisco 49ers are involved in the Big Game, there’s a pretty strong Bay Area connection to talk about.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the pride of San Mateo, is aiming for a record fifth world championship, which would be the most of any quarterback in NFL history.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter recently talked with Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., who reflected on his son’s storied career.

Brady Sr. has already been active in the news, with his comments about commissioner Roger Goodell, but KRON4 discussed much more than that.

The junior Brady is very close to his family. And earlier this week, he got very emotional when talking about his father as his hero.

From chatting with the elder Brady, it’s evident just how proud he is.

And Brady Sr. revealed to KRON4 he envisioned his son’s pro career unfolding much differently.

“We had hoped that he’d get drafted and carry a clipboard in the pros for two years or three years, and then, my goodness…,” Brady Sr. said. “Then, you get to the Super Bowl, and he wins the first Super Bowl. From that point on, everything has been out of a frame of reference.”

It is hard to imagine the clipboard thing working out for Tom Brady.

Love him or hate him, there’s no disputing that for the last 16 years, he’s been the gold standard at the quarterback position.

No other quarterback has won more games, thrown more playoff touchdowns, and his 24 postseason victories tops 28 franchises.

The 39-year-old has said he wants to play until his mid-to-late 40s.

At this rate, maybe he could.

“He’s faster. He’s smarter. He’s quicker. He’s more knowledgeable about the playbook. He understands the defenses better,” Brady Sr. said.

“At some point in time, Father Time catches up with you, but perhaps for the next three or four years, he’ll be able to ward off the wicked parts of aging that are going to cost him his football career,” he added.

Growing up in San Mateo, Brady didn’t need to look far to find his idol.

Before his last Super Bowl, he posted a childhood photo of him wearing a Joe Montana jersey with the caption, ‘I’ve been preparing for Sunday since 1983.’

This Sunday, he’s preparing to pass Joe Cool with a fifth ring.

Even if Brady wins, that doesn’t mean the debate is over about who is greater.

But for Brady Sr., the credentials speak for themselves.

“I think five Super Bowls is better than four. I think six is better than five, and I think seven is better than six and seven is certainly better than four, so from our standpoint, and of course, we’re a little biased that it’s our son, but I think he’s getting up there on the Mt. Rushmore of quarterbacks that is beyond compare,” Brady Sr. said.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Brady will be at the Super Bowl.

Brady Sr. told KRON4 that their usual gameday routine is church, breakfast, and then worry all the way until the game is finished.