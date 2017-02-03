“Tiny Little Library” now open inside Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While you may think of going to the Eastfield Mall to buy clothes, shoes, or jewelry, you can now also come home from the mall with a book! The mall has opened what they are calling a “Tiny Little Library” inside the food court.

Staff members at the mall got the mini-library going. The idea is to have mall patrons take books that they find interesting, and either return the book back to the mall when they are done, or replace that title with another book in its place.

Eastfield Mall Property Manager Nicole Sweeney says that they hope that the library will be a self-sustaining success, and reflect the different interests of people in the local community.