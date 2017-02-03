The Big Game Tailgate

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big Game is this weekend and many will be preparing for their own parties and festivities.

3If you are looking for some ideas on what you can do to better your parties, then look no further!

This Saturday, watch “The Big Game Tailgate” on both The CW Springfield and 22News for all your tailgating ideas to help prepare for the Big Game. The show includes food and drink recipes, along with party ideas.

Where to watch:

  • Saturday 12:30-1:00PM on The CW Springfield
  • Saturday 7:30-8:00PM on WWLP-22News

