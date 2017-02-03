Supernatural – Regarding Dean Trailer

(CW) – Dean loses his memory and Sam must find a powerful witch to help, in the next episode of Supernatural.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists Rowena’s (guest star Ruth Connell) help to track down an old world, powerful family of witches after Dean (Jensen Ackles) gets hit by a spell that is rapidly erasing his memory.

John Badham directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1211). The episode airs on February 9th, 2017.

