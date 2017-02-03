State Representative Bud Williams explains overriding Baker’s veto of pay raises

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers have voted to override Republican Gov. Baker’s veto of legislative pay raises.

The House of Representatives voted yesterday 116-to-43 to override Baker’s veto of the bill that would increase the annual salaries of top legislators, statewide elected officials and judges.

The Senate followed hours later, overriding the veto by a 31-9 vote.

22News talked to State Representive Bud Williams who explained why he feels it is important these leadership lawmakers receive a raise. “My feeling was that folks, leadership out to be paid, you have a speaker of the house who handles a 40 billion dollar budget. They need to be compensated.”

The pay raise will cost taxpayers about $18 million a year. Baker has called the measure “fiscally irresponsible.”

He said he and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will decline the increase.