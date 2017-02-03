Springfield Police track, arrest burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What started as a search for a suspect in an unarmed robbery on Boston Road, ended with the arrest of a man accused of breaking into a home on Waterford Circle, Friday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News the call came in as an unarmed robbery at Falcetti Music around 8:40 p.m. Friday; “They stole two high end guitars worth about $2,000.”

Lt. Rolland said they tracked the suspects with police dogs, and found the guitars in some woods off Kent Road, near the Eastfield Mall. Police arrested a man who had broken into a home on Waterford Circle.

Lt. Rolland said the suspect has only been charged with burglary so far.

