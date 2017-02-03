Show your support for national Go Red for Women Day!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heart disease is the number-one killer of women in the United States, and to raise awareness of that, Friday is national Go Red for Women Day. Women and men are being encouraged to wear red, in order to draw attention to women’s heart health.

It is a day that is being taken very seriously at the Baystate Medical Center Cardiac Rehab and Wellness Center. There, women who have had heart attacks or other heart issues have been sharing their stories by writing them down on a board.

The center allows heart patients a chance to work out, and also importantly, connect with others who have had similar issues. 22News reporter Kait Walsh is taking a look at the issue of women’s heart health, and the importance of this awareness day tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.