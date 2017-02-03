Report: 14 storefronts vacant in Northampton at the end of 2016

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There were less vacant storefronts in the City of Northampton in 2016 than the year before. Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz released the city’s Downtown Economic Indicators on Friday.

The report shows that 14 storefronts were vacant at the end of 2016 which translates to a 6.4% vacancy rate; there was a 7% vacancy rate in 2015.

A significant number of downtown businesses transferred ownership in 2016, more than the previous three years.

Below are highlights and excerpts from the indicators, which was provided by the Northampton Mayor’s office:

