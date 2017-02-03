Police: UMass student assaulted at campus parking lot

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a student, early Thursday morning, at a campus parking lot.

According to the UMass Amherst website, the alleged assault and battery was reported to UMass Police around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, but the incident happened around 2:00 a.m.

Police said a female student was in Lot 22 when the suspect walked up from behind and punched her on the side of the head, knocking her to the ground. The victim did not see what the suspect looked like, but police are investigating, and are reviewing all the camera footage in the area.

If you have any information on the alleged assault, there are several ways you can contact police. You can call UMPD Officer Chris Stechmann at 413-545-2121, call 413-577-TIPS (8477), or use the UMPD anonymous witness form.

Click Here for personal safety tips from UMass Police.