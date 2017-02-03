Police investigate attempted abduction at the Berkshire Mall

Call 413-443-4107 if you have any information on the suspect

By Published: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Lanesborough Police Department
Image Courtesy: Lanesborough Police Department

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in the Berkshire County town of Lanesborough are asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect who allegedly attempted to abduct a child.

According to the Lanesborough Police Facebook page, the alleged suspect tried to abduct a young girl at the Berkshire Mall on Sunday, January 29th, around 5:00 p.m.

Police described the suspect as a white man, between 5’7” and 6” tall, overweight, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood down. Above is a sketch of the alleged suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect, the alleged attempted abduction, you’re asked to call the Lanesborough Police Department at 413-443-4107, or leave a message on the departments Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s