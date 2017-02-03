Patriots fans hope to repeat history in Houston

HOUSTON (WWLP) – Patriot’s Jersey’s, Patriot’s rings, and plenty of Patriots fans. Thousands of New England fans traveled across the country to watch their team take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, for Superbowl LI.

This is the second time the Super Bowl has been hosted at NRG Stadium and the second time the Pats have been there to make a Super Bowl appearance. Several Patriots fans have told 22News they have a feeling that history will repeat itself and the Patriots will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“That’s the game that really solidified the Patriots as one of the greatest teams of all time,” Barry Incing told 22News. He remembers watching the Pats defeat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII back in 2004. He said some of the players may have changed, but the team’s values and skills are exactly the same.

“The team culture has been consistent all of the way through, so I think that’s the number one thing that has carried over from way back then,” Barry explained. “Same coach, same quarterback, same philosophy, same motivation.”

And many other Patriot’s fans, agree. “I think it’s going to be a tough game,” Jill Curtis said, “but I think Tom Brady is going to be able to squeak by Matt Ryan and win the Super Bowl.”

Another Patriots fan from Massachusetts told us he wanted to come to this year’s Super Bowl because it’s a historic year for the Pats.