New Sport Clips in Springfield owned by local veteran

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The nation’s largest franchise dedicated to male hair care opened its doors in Springfield’s Five Town Plaza on Friday.

Dozens of people, including veterans, showed support and attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the only Sport Clips in western Massachusetts. Sport Clips has been a supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for 10 years.

Owner Ian Coogan is an active-duty 25-year decorated member of the armed forces. He said, “I saw that they did a lot of work with veterans, so I thought it was a great idea to take Sport Clips, and my passion to help veterans, and put it together.”

Perks for veterans include daily discounts and free haircuts on Veterans Day. Sport Clips is the official haircutter for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

To date, Sport Clips has raised more than $2-million for military members to pursue higher education.

"Sports Clips" in Springfield is the only location in western Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/4CtrOUwBrx — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) February 3, 2017

This vet informed the crowd that "Sports Clips" has helped veterans for over 10yrs. pic.twitter.com/yZNb76uVtJ — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) February 3, 2017

dozens of people gather at the newest home for "Sports Clips," the largest franchise dedicated to male hair care. pic.twitter.com/RE7uSbNTur — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) February 3, 2017