“Most Wanted” Massachusetts sex offender caught in Puerto Rico

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the state’s most wanted sex offenders will return to Massachusetts, after being arrested by U.S. Marshals on Puerto Rico.

Lenny Santiago, 35, was one of six men placed on the State Police’s “Most Wanted” list back in July. He is a level three sex offender (the type considered most likely to re-offend), and was sought by authorities for failing to register.

Santiago was convicted in 2002 of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, as well as three counts of open and gross lewdness. He was charged after attacking three women in Methuen, two of whom were jogging. The third was pushing a baby stroller before she was attacked.

State police say that members of their Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad (VFAS) were able to track Santiago to Pennsylvania and then to Puerto Rico, where they contacted the U.S. Marshals for assistance. He was arrested Tuesday at a homeless shelter in the city of Ponce.

With Santiago’s arrest, all six wanted sex offenders added to the list in July have been captured.