Lady Gaga halftime show details being kept secret

HOUSTON, Texas (NEXSTAR) – Lady Gaga is the first performer to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and then immediately turn around and become the halftime show the following year.

Gaga was asked to reveal details about her performance in Thursday’s press conference, but she was adamant to keep it all a secret.

“I don’t want to give away also how many costume change I’m doing. I don’t want to give it away. I don’t want to give away any songs I’m singing. I’m sticking with my same answer, that I’m not going to tell you,” said Gaga

We’ll have to wait til Sunday to find out exactly what is in store, but multiple sources telling us her halftime show incorporates the roof of NRG Stadium. What Lady Gaga wasn’t hush-hush about was the impact the Halftime Show has had on her.

“I think I saw the halftime show before I even made the decision that I wanted to try to be a song writer. Watching Michael Jackson do the halftime show is one of the fondest memories that I have.

Gaga has not been quiet politically over the past months, but when asked, she said the only statements she will make are the ones she’s consistently made her entire career.

I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country as one as one of love and compassion and kindness.

Her only focus during Sunday’s performance.

“I want more than anything is to create a moment that everyone is watching will never forget. Not for me, but for themselves. And to be a voice for everyone.

“That kid that couldn’t get a seat at the cool kids table, and that kid that was kicked out of the house because his mom and dad didn’t accept him for who he was. That kid is going to have the stage for 13 minutes. And I am excited to give it to them.”

Going back to her act incorporating the roof of the stadium. their saying she’ll be suspended that 265 feet in the air from the field.

Gaga did say that she went through her whole career of songs and picked ones she thinks football fans and those just tuning into the halftime show will enjoy.