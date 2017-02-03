Judge declines to extend Trump travel ban restraining order

The temporary injunction granted on January 29th will expire as scheduled

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has refused to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton late Friday declined to renew an order prohibiting the detention or removal of persons as part of Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigrants.

That means a seven-day, temporary injunction granted Jan. 29 will expire as scheduled Sunday.

The initial order came after the American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of two University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth professors detained at Logan Airport as they returned from an academic conference.

The professors are Iranian Muslims and lawful permanent U.S. residents. They were eventually allowed to re-enter.

The ACLU said it’s deeply disappointed in Friday’s decision. Other plaintiffs included international aid group Oxfam America and several noncitizens living in the U.S. legally.

