Is Boston ready for a potential Patriots win

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are among the Patriots fans hoping for another Super Bowl win.

Patriots fans are getting in the spirit ahead of Sunday’s game. A few State House staffers ditch the usual suit and tie for their Pats gear Friday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sported his New England Patriots tie Friday while he was speaking with reporters about Super Bowl safety. He’s not the only elected official who’s excited to see the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Governor Charlie Baker is putting Springfield’s Koffee Kup cupcakes on the line in a Super Bowl wager with Georgia Governor Nathan Deal.

Anticipation is certainly building for Sunday’s championship game. Mayor Walsh wants to see the Lombardi trophy return to New England. “We’re looking forward to the Super Bowl on Sunday and hopefully a big Patriots victory on Sunday night, but we’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves. We still have a couple days of practice left,” said Mayor Walsh.

A victory parade is sure to follow a potential Super Bowl win.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said it’s too early to plan any major celebrations, which all depend on a Patriots victory.