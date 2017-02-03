In Houston, Patriots fans unfazed by team’s “haters”

HOUSTON (WWLP) – Super Bowl LI is just two days away, and hundreds of Patriots fans from across New England are already in Houston, gearing-up for the big game.

It is exciting to think that in just a couple of days, the Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium, and we have already spoken to dozens of Pats fans over the past 24 hours. Many of them told 22News the same thing: they are in-town to watch the Patriots take home their fifth Super Bowl title.

This will be the Patriots’ ninth appearance in the Super Bowl; more than any other team in NFL history.

Despite their record, a majority of fans will not be cheering for the Patriots on Sunday. A new poll found that 43% of people across the country will be rooting against the Patriots. Many of the Pats fans we spoke to said that the results of that poll are not too surprising.

“That’s just one of those things, the haters out there. The Patriots have been good for a long time, and a lot of teams haven’t, so it’s just one of those things where people tend to hate the success. That’s the way I tend to look at it anyways,” Patriots fan John DiDonato said.

A Patriots victory on Sunday would make Tom Brady the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowls.

Many of the fans we spoke to said that this Super Bowl was particularly important, because the Pats made it all the way, despite Brady’s four-game suspension at the beginning of the season.