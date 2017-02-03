How to increase your mobility

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Aches, pains, and stiffness- oh my! It all comes down to mobility, and that’s all about your joints. Carolyn Phillips shared ways to increase our mobility.

General rules of thumb:

Move every15 minutes

Get up every hour

Cervical – Thoracic Spine – Poor Posture

Neck stretches and forward head tilt

Scapular retraction

Shoulder Joints – Frozen Shoulder Syndrome

Backstrokes with your arms.

Hip, Lower Back and Piriformis Mobility

Seated hamstring stretch

Chair sit ups

Piriformis leg cross holds

Wrists – Carpel tunnel

Wrist Rolls

Star Hands