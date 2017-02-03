How to increase your mobility

mobility

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  Aches, pains, and stiffness- oh my!  It all comes down to mobility, and that’s all about your joints. Carolyn Phillips shared ways to increase our mobility.

General rules of thumb:

  • Move every15 minutes
  • Get up every hour

Cervical – Thoracic Spine – Poor Posture

  • Neck stretches and forward head tilt
  • Scapular retraction

Shoulder Joints – Frozen Shoulder Syndrome

  • Backstrokes with your arms.

Hip, Lower Back and Piriformis Mobility

  • Seated hamstring stretch
  • Chair sit ups
  • Piriformis leg cross holds

Wrists – Carpel tunnel

  • Wrist Rolls
  • Star Hands

