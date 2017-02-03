How to increase your mobility

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Aches, pains, and stiffness- oh my! It all comes down to mobility, and that’s all about your joints. Carolyn Phillips shared ways to increase our mobility.
General rules of thumb:
- Move every15 minutes
- Get up every hour
Cervical – Thoracic Spine – Poor Posture
- Neck stretches and forward head tilt
- Scapular retraction
Shoulder Joints – Frozen Shoulder Syndrome
- Backstrokes with your arms.
Hip, Lower Back and Piriformis Mobility
- Seated hamstring stretch
- Chair sit ups
- Piriformis leg cross holds
Wrists – Carpel tunnel
- Wrist Rolls
- Star Hands